Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells $905,000.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KLR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,300. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth about $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

