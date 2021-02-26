Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $289,165.14 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLR stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $19.39.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter worth $306,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

