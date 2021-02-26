KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Tops $55.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 857.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 184.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $55.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088974 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

