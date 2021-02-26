Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.80. 12,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

