Katherine Stueland Sells 5,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18.

On Monday, December 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00.

NVTA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 4,848,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,254. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invitae by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

