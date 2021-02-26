KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of KE worth $402,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

KE stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

