Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $662.85

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.85 ($8.66) and traded as high as GBX 795 ($10.39). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 785 ($10.26), with a volume of 18,078 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £560.06 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 662.85.

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

