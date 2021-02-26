Kenneth M. Kennedy Sells 3,753 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSGS stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 20.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

