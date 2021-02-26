Kernel Group (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) Shares Down 1.1%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 46,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 303,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

About Kernel Group (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

There is no company description available for Kernel Group Holdings Inc

