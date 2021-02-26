KeyCorp Boosts Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $75.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of RCII traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after purchasing an additional 224,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

