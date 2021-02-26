Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.15% of Kforce worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,104. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

