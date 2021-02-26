KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.95. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner, bypass, and firing systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans.

