Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.29% of Kilroy Realty worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

