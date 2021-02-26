Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.62 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

