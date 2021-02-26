Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,051,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,026,988 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Kinder Morgan worth $178,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

KMI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 707,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,992,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.