Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $4.77. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 8,548 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,741 shares of company stock valued at $238,143. Corporate insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

