Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), but opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 163,692 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

