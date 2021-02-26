Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Down 5.3%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 26,411,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,727,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $6,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

