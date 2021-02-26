Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.73. 3,752,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,010,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.
The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%.
A number of brokerages have commented on KL. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.
About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.