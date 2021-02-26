Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.73. 3,752,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,010,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KL. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $211,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

