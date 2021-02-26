KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading 5.5% Higher

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The firm has a market cap of $361.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.