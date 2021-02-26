Klimatas Price Tops $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $18,590.30 and approximately $846.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

