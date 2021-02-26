Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KCG increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

