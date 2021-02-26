Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 9.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 9,247,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,131,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.95 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

