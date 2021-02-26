Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39.

