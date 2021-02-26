Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KTHAF)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

