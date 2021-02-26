Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

KRYS opened at $78.88 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after buying an additional 153,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

