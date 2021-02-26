KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.48

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $14.14. KVH Industries shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 75,654 shares trading hands.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $25,986.87. Also, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,547 shares of company stock worth $709,698. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.