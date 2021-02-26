L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Shares of LB traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 136,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

