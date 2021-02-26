L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $54.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

