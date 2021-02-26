L Brands (NYSE:LB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

