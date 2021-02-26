L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 32,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L Brands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in L Brands by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 615,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 293,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

