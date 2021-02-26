L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.
LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 32,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,631. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in L Brands by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in L Brands by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 615,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 293,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.
