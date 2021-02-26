L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.07.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.67. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $215.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

