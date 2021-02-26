La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

