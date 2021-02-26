Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

