Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce sales of $54.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $212.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

