Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.33.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $91.94.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.