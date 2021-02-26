Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Reaches $9.96 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $74,196.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

