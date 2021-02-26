Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Trading Up 25.9%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB) shares shot up 25.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.00. 33,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average session volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

About Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.