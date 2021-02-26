LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading Down 2.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €61.22 ($72.02) and last traded at €61.24 ($72.05). 195,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.54 ($73.58).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.49.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

