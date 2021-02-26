Laura J. Lane Sells 2,375 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.83. 3,443,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,955. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

