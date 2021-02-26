Lawrence E. Teel Sells 33,449 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

