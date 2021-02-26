Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

NASDAQ LAWS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.