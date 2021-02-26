Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 564,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $7.62.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

