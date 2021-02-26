Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Shares Gap Up to $168.30

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.30 ($2.20), but opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.28). Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 165.68 ($2.16), with a volume of 927,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.51. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

