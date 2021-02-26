LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.
NASDAQ LMAT traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. 308,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.
In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
