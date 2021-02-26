LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.31 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. 308,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.