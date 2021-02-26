LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $997.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

