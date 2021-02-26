LEOcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $344.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.09 or 0.03229271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00375509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $491.74 or 0.01042596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00443531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.57 or 0.00389207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00256706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00023176 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

