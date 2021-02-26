Level01 (LVX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,151.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Level01 has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $8,151.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

