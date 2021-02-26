L&F Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) Trading Down 1.6%

L&F Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LNFAU) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 16,366 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96.

About L&F Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LNFAU)

There is no company description available for L&F Acquisition Corp.

