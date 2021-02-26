LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

LHCG stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.71. 343,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.